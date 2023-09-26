Birmingham man arrested on drug, firearm charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man is facing numerous drug and firearm charges after detectives conducted a search warrant last Thursday.

23-year-old Lathadeus Lewis was taken into custody after detectives with the Jefferson County Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the 900 block of Parkway Drive in Birmingham. He Is facing multiple charges, including Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Fentanyl.

Detectives seized three firearms, fentanyl, and other illegal drugs during the search.

Lewis is being held in the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham. There is no bond set due to warrants issued on previous drug trafficking cases.

Police said additional charges are possible.

