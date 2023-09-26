‘This is his testimony’: Birmingham boy shot while playing video games in 2022 speaks out with his mom after going back to school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The first week of September 2023 was an extra special one for Patrice Leonard and her son Christian Savage. It was his first week going back to school since May of last year.

WBRC’s Mike Dubberly asked Christian, “What was that like going back to school man?”

Christian exclaimed, “Oh yes!”

Dubberly: “Pretty exciting?”

“Uh huh,” Christian replied.

Dubberly: “What was the best part?”

“Everything,” Christian replied with laughter.

His mother, sitting next to him said, “Everybody sees what it means to him. But to me it’s everything.”

That’s because on the night of June 29, 2022, their lives, as Patrice puts it, changed forever.

She was not home when someone fired shots into their apartment home in the Kingston neighborhood. No one in the family was an intended target, but Christian, playing video games at the time, was critically wounded.

Dubberly asked if he remembers anything about that night?, Christian says, “One shot, that’s it.”

Dubberly: “So you heard it though?”

“Yeah,” Christian replied.

Patrice got word and rushed home and then her heart sank.

“I seen the yellow tape. And when he came past me on the stretcher...I was just walking with him as they were loading him up just telling him, please fight,” she said.

When Patrice got to Children’s of Alabama, she soon found out, her precious 15-year-old Woodlawn basketball player, who wanted to be the next Kevin Durant, was on the doorstep of death.

”It was very chaotic,” Patrice recalls as she tries to keep her composure emotionally...umm...sorry.”

As tears well up in her yes, Patrice recalls, “I can remember the doctor saying, at the time, it’s like a 10 percent survival. And I dropped to the ground and began to pray. I told God while I was down there praying, when he was a baby, I gave him to You. And You gave him back to me. And I know You didn’t give him back to me to be taken away like this.”

Doctors told her Christian not only suffered a gunshot wound through his face into his brain, he also suffered a stroke. But she never left his side and when he finally came to.

Dubberly: “Who was the first person you saw when you woke up?”

(Christian points at his mother Patrice)

Dubberly: “What was that like?”

Christian shakes head as if to say, “happy.”

“The gunshot came though his eye,” Patrice explains. “I mean this part of his face and crossed over to the left. They removed bullet fragments, but removing the bullet itself, they never removed it. By crossing over, it damaged the left side. Anything that’s damaged the left, affects the right.”

Christian spent 108 days in the hospital. He endured several surgeries and months of rehab, plus physical and now speech therapy which have brought him this far: to be able to return to school. But to Patrice, this long journey is only the beginning for him. She he has a bigger vision for her son, because she sees a bigger version of his story’s impact.

“This is his testimony,” Patrice says. “And with it, I’m going to use it to, you know, tell the world. Because it’s not every day you see a walking miracle. I don’t want to be the one always telling his story, so 10 years from now, I see Christian walking across the stage encouraging families just like I’m doing it now, but also mentoring young people.”

And Dubberly wrapped up this interview, Christian had a message for mother:

“I love you,” he said, gesturing to his mom, Patrice.

“I love you,”, she replied. Both smiling.

“Thank you!” Christian says in the camera.

Footnote: Making matters worse on the night of the shooting, the family’s apartment was robbed while they were at the hospital. Their church and friends and a GoFundMe helped replace most of the items and the family has since moved and moved on with hope and optimism, despite his long-term health challenges. In October of last year, Patrice gave birth to her daughter. As for the suspects, she says she’s not angry at the two who were caught, indicted and now await trial. But she said she is upset that the third person involved, believed to be the shooter, has not been identified by the two suspects or anyone else and hasn’t been caught. So if you know anything, please call Birmingham police.

