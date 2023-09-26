LawCall
ALDOT looking for public input on roadway project in Northport

By Bryan Henry
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is drawing up a road construction project near Northport City Hall and they want to hear from you.

The work will impact about 60,000 people. The proposed work would happen at the intersection of Highway 82 and Highway 43 - right in front of Northport City Hall.

On Monday night, more than 100 people showed up at a public meeting on the matter sponsored by ALDOT. That’s where residents learned about the plans to add turn lanes and additional through lanes.

ALDOT leaders say the work starts in late 2024 and will take about two years.

“We have about 59,000 vehicles that uses the intersection daily, so it’s important for us to improve this area and it continues to grow so we’re trying to grow and grow it. Anytime you can get the residents who drive this route daily, it helps us to modify our plans and make improvements,” said ALDOT West Alabama spokesman John McWilliams.

Another public meeting is set for Thursday night, September 28 starting at 5 p.m. at the G.G. Hardin Center in Brookwood. At that meeting, ALDOT will unveil plans to improve a part of Highway 216.

