LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe talks offense building confidence ahead of Mississippi State: ‘We all we got, we all we need’

The Crimson Tide look to make it two straight wins with first SEC road trip of the season
The Crimson Tide look to make it two straight wins with first SEC road trip of the season
By Jake Stansell
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It wasn’t the best first half performance in the 24-10 victory against Ole Miss last weekend, but that second half was telling for what may be in store for the Alabama Crimson Tide football team.

The Tide prepares to hit the road for their first true SEC road game of the season against Mississippi State. Quarterback Jalen Milroe has a little taste of the loud cowbells echoing throughout Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi, from his time as a backup behind Bryce Young. Now, Milroe will get to experience it firsthand as the new QB1 of Alabama.

Milroe believes the offense is building confidence. It may not be a finished product, but he likes the direction they’re headed.

“We all we got, we all we need,” Milroe said Monday afternoon inside the Stone Naylor media room on the campus of the University of Alabama. “So the players that we have here, we’re good. We’re good, and we’re going to build from the guys that we have here and I’m super excited for our offense because we have a talented offense.”

Alabama and Mississippi State are scheduled to kick off Saturday at 8 p.m. CT.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
17 year old dead after Tuscaloosa Co. crash
A shooting at Tuskegee University on Saturday night left multiple people injured.
Multiple people injured in shooting at Tuskegee University
Timothy Graves
One dead, warrants obtained for Chilton County man who allegedly attacked mother and stepfather
RTJ golf course at Ross Bridge reopening Friday October 13
Golf course at Ross Bridge reopening after accident destroyed all greens

Latest News

Freeze says the Bulldogs are “the gold standard” in college football right now
Hugh Freeze recognizes challenge ahead with No. 1 Georgia coming to town
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City
WBRC Sideline
WBRC Sideline: Week 5 schedule for 2023-2024 season
Crimson Tide grab their third win of the season and start off SEC play 1-0
No. 13 Alabama comes alive in second half to overcome No. 15 Ole Miss