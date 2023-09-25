On Your Side Safety Check: Are blocked railroad crossings increasing?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -New federal numbers show the number of blocked railroad crossings nationwide is up significantly, and there have been more blocked crossings compared to last year over the same time period.

Alabama has had 794 reports of blocked railroad crossings in the last 12 months, according to Federal Railroad Administration data. In the past 24 hours Alabama has had three blocked crossings, and in the past 30 days there have been 47 reported blockages. The statistics put Alabama as having more blocked crossings than Florida or Georgia.

The number of blocked crossings nationwide was 464 in September of 2022. The FRA has already received 1,322 blocked crossing reports in September of 2023, and the month isn’t over yet.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.