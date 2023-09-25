LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

On Your Side Safety Check: Are blocked railroad crossings increasing?

On your Side Safety Check: Railroad crossings
By Jonathan Hardison
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -New federal numbers show the number of blocked railroad crossings nationwide is up significantly, and there have been more blocked crossings compared to last year over the same time period.

Alabama has had 794 reports of blocked railroad crossings in the last 12 months, according to Federal Railroad Administration data. In the past 24 hours Alabama has had three blocked crossings, and in the past 30 days there have been 47 reported blockages. The statistics put Alabama as having more blocked crossings than Florida or Georgia.

The number of blocked crossings nationwide was 464 in September of 2022. The FRA has already received 1,322 blocked crossing reports in September of 2023, and the month isn’t over yet.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
17 year old dead after Tuscaloosa Co. crash
A shooting at Tuskegee University on Saturday night left multiple people injured.
Multiple people injured in shooting at Tuskegee University
Timothy Graves
One dead, warrants obtained for Chilton County man who allegedly attacked mother and stepfather
RTJ golf course at Ross Bridge reopening Friday October 13
Golf course at Ross Bridge reopening after accident destroyed all greens

Latest News

Freeze says the Bulldogs are “the gold standard” in college football right now
Hugh Freeze recognizes challenge ahead with No. 1 Georgia coming to town
The Crimson Tide look to make it two straight wins with first SEC road trip of the season
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe talks offense building confidence ahead of Mississippi State
Fresh strawberries at the Farmers Market the Tuscaloosa River Market. (Source: WBRC Video)
The Tuscaloosa Farmers Market voted Best Farmers Market in Alabama
Patrick Stallworth in court
Patrick Stallworth in court