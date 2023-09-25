WBRC Sideline: Week 5 schedule for 2023-2024 season
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Week 5 of high school football kicks off Friday, Sept. 29.
Below is the schedule of games we will be covering on WBRC Sideline:
- Game of the Week: Fayette County vs. Marion County
- Auburn vs. Ramsay
- Homewood vs. Pinson Valley
- Jackson-Olin vs. Helena
- Chelsea vs. Pelham
- Parker vs. Pleasant Grove
- Shades Valley vs. Bessemer City
- Sylacauga vs. Leeds
- Shelby County vs. Moody
- Gadsden City vs. Hillcrest
- ACA vs. Northridge
- Fultondale vs. Corner
- Talladega County Central vs. Sumiton Christian
- Oak Mountain vs. Briarwood Christian
- Cherokee County vs. Munford
- Jacksonville vs. Ohatchee
- Central Clay County vs. Alexandria
- Clay-Chalkville vs. Thompson
- Mountain Brook vs. Hoover
