WBRC Sideline: Week 5 schedule for 2023-2024 season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Week 5 of high school football kicks off Friday, Sept. 29.

Below is the schedule of games we will be covering on WBRC Sideline:

Game of the Week: Fayette County vs. Marion County

Auburn vs. Ramsay

Homewood vs. Pinson Valley

Jackson-Olin vs. Helena

Chelsea vs. Pelham

Parker vs. Pleasant Grove

Shades Valley vs. Bessemer City

Sylacauga vs. Leeds

Shelby County vs. Moody

Gadsden City vs. Hillcrest

ACA vs. Northridge

Fultondale vs. Corner

Talladega County Central vs. Sumiton Christian

Oak Mountain vs. Briarwood Christian

Cherokee County vs. Munford

Jacksonville vs. Ohatchee

Central Clay County vs. Alexandria

Clay-Chalkville vs. Thompson

Mountain Brook vs. Hoover

Watch WBRC Sideline every Friday night at 10:25 p.m.

