WBRC Sideline: Week 5 schedule for 2023-2024 season

WBRC Sideline
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Week 5 of high school football kicks off Friday, Sept. 29.

Below is the schedule of games we will be covering on WBRC Sideline:

  • Game of the Week: Fayette County vs. Marion County
  • Auburn vs. Ramsay
  • Homewood vs. Pinson Valley
  • Jackson-Olin vs. Helena
  • Chelsea vs. Pelham
  • Parker vs. Pleasant Grove
  • Shades Valley vs. Bessemer City
  • Sylacauga vs. Leeds
  • Shelby County vs. Moody
  • Gadsden City vs. Hillcrest
  • ACA vs. Northridge
  • Fultondale vs. Corner
  • Talladega County Central vs. Sumiton Christian
  • Oak Mountain vs. Briarwood Christian
  • Cherokee County vs. Munford
  • Jacksonville vs. Ohatchee
  • Central Clay County vs. Alexandria
  • Clay-Chalkville vs. Thompson
  • Mountain Brook vs. Hoover

Watch WBRC Sideline every Friday night at 10:25 p.m.

