The Tuscaloosa Farmers Market voted Best Farmers Market in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The results are in! For the second year in a row, The Tuscaloosa Farmers Market has been voted the 2023 America’s Farmers Market Celebration Awards Best Farmers Market in Alabama.

American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition host the national contest, and each year open voting up to the public. Market shoppers can vote online to support their favorite local farmers market.

“The River Market staff works hard each week to cultivate a thriving market for the citizens of Tuscaloosa,” Alexis Clark, Tuscaloosa River Market Operations Manager said in the press release. “Our wide variety of vendors, fresh local produce and beautiful location make the Tuscaloosa Farmers Market a point of pride for our city. We’re thrilled to be honored as the best market in the state of Alabama for a second year.”

This year, in addition to be voted number one in Alabama, The Tuscaloosa Farmers Market was voted number 21 in the Southeast and number 70 in the United States.

Visit The Tuscaloosa Farmers Market year-round on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to noon at 1900 Jack Warner Parkway.

