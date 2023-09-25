Suicide Prevention Month: Therapy group says mental health plays direct role in overall health according to new survey

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As we near the end of National Suicide Prevention Month, one therapy provider is sharing the results of a recent survey they conducted. That survey focused on detecting and addressing warning signs and highlighting effective strategies.

Cynthia Grant, who is Head of Clinical with Grow Therapy, says they recently surveyed its’ team of clinicians and prescribers. The survey found that most of those clinicians and prescribers believe there should be a balance of both talk therapy and medication management.

One key tool in suicide prevention according to the survey is identifying the reasons a person would want to live, they’re often called protective factors.

The survey also found no evidence that asking questions about self harm and suicide leads to thoughts of suicide in patients.

Grant says the more that mental health is normalized as part of overall health, the more therapists can make sure health care is treating the whole person.

“Mental health is just as important as and is a component of health in general and so people have not been stigmatized about going to a medical doctor for physical health needs and it’s been really important to be able to also seek services for mental health needs,” Grant said.

Grant says the rise in telehealth has also been beneficial for mental health, which has created an opportunity for people to have therapy sessions from the comfort of their own home.

