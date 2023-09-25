LawCall
Safe Haven Baby Box to be installed in Gadsden

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Gadsden is set to be one of 12 cities in Alabama with a Safe Haven Baby Box installed where infants can be surrendered safely and anonymously.

The Safe Haven Baby Box is a climate-controlled container that is monitored by audio and video. The box automatically locks after a baby is placed inside. Then, an alarm alerts 911 and first responders can quickly attend to the baby and take the child to the hospital.

The Safe Haven Baby Box is being made possible by an $18,000 donation from the Kids to Love Foundation, an organization that installs baby boxes at a dozen locations across the state.

A resolution approving the box was presented to the Gadsden City Council last week, and it is pending final approval during Tuesday’s meeting.

Gadsden’s Safe Haven Baby Box will be located at Fire Station No. 3 in East Gadsden, next to U.S. Highway 431.

