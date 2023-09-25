LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

A reboot of ‘The Office’ is in the works, report says

Rainn Wilson stars as Dwight Schrute in "The Office." A new report says a reboot of the show...
Rainn Wilson stars as Dwight Schrute in "The Office." A new report says a reboot of the show may be in the works.(NBC)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A reboot of “The Office” could be in the works, according to Puck News.

It’s unclear if standouts Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling and Rainn Wilson would be in it.

Puck News writers Matthew Belloni and Jonathan Handel cover Hollywood extensively. They say original showrunner Greg Daniels is set to return.

An article from Collider last year quotes Daniels as saying he’s not sure about bringing back the same characters.

Rather, he thinks a new version of “The Office” should be part of the original program’s universe.

Further details are not yet known.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
17 year old dead after Tuscaloosa Co. crash
A shooting at Tuskegee University on Saturday night left multiple people injured.
Multiple people injured in shooting at Tuskegee University
Timothy Graves
One dead, warrants obtained for Chilton County man who allegedly attacked mother and stepfather
RTJ golf course at Ross Bridge reopening Friday October 13
Golf course at Ross Bridge reopening after accident destroyed all greens

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump stands on stage before speaking at a Concerned Women for...
Trump argues First Amendment protects him from ‘insurrection’ cases aimed at keeping him off ballot
Birmingham Police say 13 kids under 18 years of age were killed in the city during 2022.
Birmingham community honors ‘National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims’
ROTC members said that coming to the event further motivated their military decisions. The...
‘This is sort of a tearjerker’: Nearly 50 war veterans honored with recreated homecoming
This is a locator map for Syria with its capital, Damascus.
US military captures key Islamic State militant during helicopter raid in Syria