Queen of Clean: Natural Hand Sanitizers

By Queen of Clean
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
If you’ve got kids or grandchildren, you can go through a ton of hand sanitizer. But have you ever wondered if it’s safe? The Queen of Clean shows us how to make hand sanitizer that is safe for your family.

What you need:

  • 71%-95% Rubbing Alcohol (must be this percent alcohol to kill viruses)
  • 1/4 Aloe Vera Gel
  • 1/2 tsp Vegetable Glycerin
  • 10 or so drops of essential oil (optional)
  • Distilled or purified water
  • Repurposed hand sanitizer container or other container
  • Funnel

How to make the sanitizer:

  • Combine rubbing Alcohol, Aloe Vera Gel and Vegetable Glycerin in a bowl.
  • Once combined you can add 10 or so drops of essential oil (optional)
  • Again stir to combine
  • Add a small amount, about 1/2 teaspoon at a time, of distilled or purified water
  • Stir again
  • Using a funnel add the sanitizer to the bottle

Notes: This is a substitute for store bought hand sanitizer

Warnings & Cautions: Measure carefully to be sure you don’t over dilute the mixture. To disinfect you must use 71% or higher alcohol content. Buy this anywhere alcohol is sold. Make up a few bottles at a time. It does not contain stabilizers so it could lose potency after a month or so.

Linda Says: To sanitize you must use enough product to coat fingers and hands. If you use too little it will not sanitize.

Why It Works: The alcohol sanitizes and the aloe vera keeps hands from drying out and helps distribute the alcohol to hand surfaces. The glycerine draws moisture to the skin.

For more Information, go to: QueenOfClean.com

