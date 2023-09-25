LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Powerball drawing is Monday night with $785 million up for grabs

There was no big winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.
There was no big winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - There was no big winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

The lottery said the jackpot is worth an estimated $785 million.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday night.

The prize is the fourth largest in history, only surpassed by jackpots over $1 billion.

The winner will have the option to take $785 million in payments or cash out for $367 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in about 292 million, according to the lottery.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
17 year old dead after Tuscaloosa Co. crash
A shooting at Tuskegee University on Saturday night left multiple people injured.
Multiple people injured in shooting at Tuskegee University
Timothy Graves
One dead, warrants obtained for Chilton County man who allegedly attacked mother and stepfather
RTJ golf course at Ross Bridge reopening Friday October 13
Golf course at Ross Bridge reopening after accident destroyed all greens

Latest News

A spokeswoman for Tuskegee University said multiple people were injured following a shooting at...
Multiple people injured in shooting incident at Tuskegee University
Source: WBRC video
Dozens honored during City of Tuscaloosa Employee Excellence Awards
Two hundred nineteen dogs and their owners came to see Chase, Rocky, Skye and the rest of the...
Hundreds of dogs attend movie screening, breaking record
FILE - Italian actress Sophia Loren smiles during a photo call for "Human Voice," (Voce Umana)...
Film legend Sophia Loren has successful surgery after fracturing a leg in a fall at home, agent says