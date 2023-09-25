One shot and killed in Northport shooting

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are on the scene of a shooting after one person was shot and killed in Northport Sunday night.

Officials were dispatched to the address of 3900 Northwood Lake Dr West in Northport on reports of a shooting.

At this time, Northport Police and the Violent Crimes Unit are on the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

