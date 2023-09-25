LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Murder warrant issued in Anniston man’s shooting death

Broderick Tee Burnett (suspect)
Broderick Tee Burnett (suspect)(Anniston Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A man has been arrested Monday afternoon in connection to a fatal shooting of an Anniston man, according to the Anniston Police Department.

Anniston Police say 26-year-old Broderick Tee Burnett is accused of shooting and killing 36-year-old Donald Wayne Gooden Jr. on Sunday, September 24.

Donald Wayne Gooden Jr. (victim)
Donald Wayne Gooden Jr. (victim)(Anniston Police Department)

Patrol officers with the APD say they responded to the 300 block of Elm Street in response to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Gooden Jr. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Gooden Jr. was transported via ambulance to the Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries.

Burnett was taken into custody on a murder warrant.

Detectives say this case is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anniston Police Department Investigative Division at 256-240-4000.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
17 year old dead after Tuscaloosa Co. crash
A shooting at Tuskegee University on Saturday night left multiple people injured.
Multiple people injured in shooting at Tuskegee University
Timothy Graves
One dead, warrants obtained for Chilton County man who allegedly attacked mother and stepfather
RTJ golf course at Ross Bridge reopening Friday October 13
Golf course at Ross Bridge reopening after accident destroyed all greens

Latest News

Woman found guilty of shooting into a delivery driver's car
Indian Springs woman convicted after shooting into DoorDash delivery vehicle
Defendant Patrick Stallworth awaits pretrial hearing in capital murder case.
Hearing looks ahead to trial for man accused of killing 3-year-old Kamille ‘Cupcake’ Mckinney
24-year-old shot, killed Sunday night in Northport
On your Side Safety Check: Railroad crossings
On Your Side Safety Check: Are blocked railroad crossings increasing?