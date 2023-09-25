Murder warrant issued in Anniston man’s shooting death
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A man has been arrested Monday afternoon in connection to a fatal shooting of an Anniston man, according to the Anniston Police Department.
Anniston Police say 26-year-old Broderick Tee Burnett is accused of shooting and killing 36-year-old Donald Wayne Gooden Jr. on Sunday, September 24.
Patrol officers with the APD say they responded to the 300 block of Elm Street in response to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Gooden Jr. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Gooden Jr. was transported via ambulance to the Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries.
Burnett was taken into custody on a murder warrant.
Detectives say this case is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anniston Police Department Investigative Division at 256-240-4000.
