Murder warrant issued in Anniston man’s shooting death

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A man has been arrested Monday afternoon in connection to a fatal shooting of an Anniston man, according to the Anniston Police Department.

Anniston Police say 26-year-old Broderick Tee Burnett is accused of shooting and killing 36-year-old Donald Wayne Gooden Jr. on Sunday, September 24.

Donald Wayne Gooden Jr. (victim) (Anniston Police Department)

Patrol officers with the APD say they responded to the 300 block of Elm Street in response to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Gooden Jr. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Gooden Jr. was transported via ambulance to the Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries.

Burnett was taken into custody on a murder warrant.

Detectives say this case is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anniston Police Department Investigative Division at 256-240-4000.

