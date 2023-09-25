LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Multiple agencies respond to hang glider crash near Florence HS injuring 1

Hang glider equipment on ground in Florence.
Hang glider equipment on ground in Florence.(Florence Police Department)
By Kate Norum
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is in the hospital following a hang glider crash near Florence High School on Monday morning.

According to the Florence Police Department, the department initially received a call around 8 a.m. concerning a “suspicious aircraft flying around Florence High School.”

Hang glider in Florence near Rushton Street.
Hang glider in Florence near Rushton Street.(Florence Police Department)

Police say school resource officers and patrol officers responded to the high school.

At approximately 8:15 a.m., FPD was notified of a medical assist crash with a hang glider near 4184 Rushton Street.

FPD says multiple agencies assisted including firefighters, police, and medical personnel were all on the scene. The man was alert however, FPD notes he was quickly life-flighted to receive medical care.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
17 year old dead after Tuscaloosa Co. crash
A shooting at Tuskegee University on Saturday night left multiple people injured.
Multiple people injured in shooting at Tuskegee University
Timothy Graves
One dead, warrants obtained for Chilton County man who allegedly attacked mother and stepfather
RTJ golf course at Ross Bridge reopening Friday October 13
Golf course at Ross Bridge reopening after accident destroyed all greens

Latest News

Defendant Patrick Stallworth awaits pretrial hearing in capital murder case.
Hearing looks ahead to trial for man accused of killing 3-year-old Kamille ‘Cupcake’ Mckinney
The bill would allow for “baby boxes” to be installed into the walls of fire stations or first...
Safe Haven Baby Box to be installed in Gadsden
Fredrick Norris was found stabbed to death Monday in Sylacauga.
Man stabbed to death in Sylacauga
Warrants issued for man involved in Helena road rage incident
Warrants issued for man involved in Helena road rage incident
2 Bryant High School students killed in crash
2 Bryant High School students killed in crash over weekend