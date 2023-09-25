LawCall
Man stabbed to death in Sylacauga

Man stabbed to death in Sylacauga, suspect cooperating
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Sylacauga Police said a man was stabbed to death around midnight Monday.

Officers were called to a home on 510 N. Main Avenue and found 25-year-old Fredrick Norris, originally from Alex City, lying on the front porch with stab wounds.

He died shortly after he arrived at the hospital.

Investigators say a 72-year-old suspect that lives at the home is cooperating with investigators along with other residents that were at the home when the stabbing happened.

There are no charges at this time and the investigation has been turned over to the District Attorney who will present the case to a Talladega County, Grand Jury.

Sylacauga Police Department asks if anyone has information about this or any other crime to call the SPD tip line at (256)-249-4716 or SPD at (256)-267-0090. You can also call Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334)-215-STOP (7867). Your information could get you a reward.

