Indian Springs woman convicted after shooting into DoorDash delivery vehicle

INDIAN SPRINGS, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman from Indian Springs was convicted after she shot into an occupied vehicle in 2020.

On Sept. 20, 2023, Nancy Creasy was given a guilty verdict by a Shelby County jury after a trial regarding a shooting that took place in 2020.

Evidence shows that in 2020, Creasy shot into a DoorDash driver’s vehicle. According to reports, the driver had mistakenly come to Creasy’s residence on a delivery. Creasy fired three shots at the driver, one of which that hit the vehicle.

The driver was able to leave the property without injury and called Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the scene and found that Creasy was intoxicated. She admitted to shooting at the driver, according to reports.

Creasy was initially charged with reckless endangerment, but the charge was later increased to shooting into an occupied vehicle after the case was presented to a Shelby Co. Grand Jury in 2021.

The charge of shooting into an occupied vehicle carries a potential punishment of between 2 and 20 years.

