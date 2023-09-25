Hearing looks ahead to trial for man accused of killing 3-year-old Kamille ‘Cupcake’ Mckinney

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Defendant Patrick Stallworth appeared in court for a pretrial hearing Monday. Stallworth is one of 2 people indicted on two capital murder counts. Stallworth and Derick Brown are both are accused of kidnapping and killing 3-year-old Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney in 2019. The state is seeking the death penalty.

Kamille McKinney (Source: WBRC)

Jefferson County Circuit Judge Alaric May took up around ten motions, most of which were filed by the defense.

The judge did not rule on several of the defense’s motions as the information or situations either didn’t exist or had not arisen.

The defense’s motions involving the constitutionality of the death penalty and the request to rule the death penalty unconstitutional were denied.

Conversations during the hearing indicate there’s discussions underway to settle this case before trial. May denied the defense’s motion to set bail in the event a settlement is reached.

Stallworth’s trial is set for March 2024. Brown is also scheduled to stand trial next year.

Both Stallworth and Brown were convicted on federal kidnapping counts and sentenced to life in federal prison in 2022.

Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown are charged with capital murder in the death of 3-year-old Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney. Both are being held without bond in the Jefferson County jail. (WBRC)

