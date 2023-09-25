First Alert Weather: Mostly cloudy sky and a chance for showers Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Monday!

We are starting out the day mild with temperatures mostly in the 60s and 70s. The cool spots are in northeast Alabama where temperatures have dropped into the upper 50s and lower 60s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy. Most of us will remain dry this morning, but we are tracking a few showers in parts of Sumter, Greene, and Hale counties. We are looking at a stalled boundary across the Southeast associated with an area of low pressure in parts of eastern Texas and Louisiana. Most of the heavy rain and stormy activity remains to our west.

The Next 24 - Mon 3PM (WBRC)

With a stalled boundary across the area, we will likely remain mostly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. We will hold on to a 30 percent chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms today. The greatest coverage will likely occur in parts of west Alabama and for areas south of Birmingham. It might not be a bad idea to grab the umbrella just in case you encounter an isolated shower. Any shower or storm that forms could produce pockets of heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and some lightning. Severe weather today appears very low and not likely. If you have any evening plans, we should remain mostly cloudy with temperatures cooling off into the mid 70s by 7 to 8 p.m. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out.

Isolated Showers Possible Tuesday: We will likely wake up tomorrow morning with a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 60s.

Bus Stop Forecast Tomorrow (WBRC)

Cooler temperatures will be possible for parts of northeast Alabama. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out tomorrow morning, but most of us will end up dry. We are looking at a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky tomorrow with highs back into the mid to upper 80s. Humidity levels will end up elevated, so it may feel a little muggy when you step outside. With a stalled front nearby, we can’t rule out random spotty showers tomorrow. Rain chances will end up mostly isolated at 20 to 30 percent. I don’t see any organized chances for rain or storms this week. If you get a shower, consider yourself lucky! We could use some rain, and we are entering the driest weeks of the year.

Rain Remains Possible Through Thursday: We will continue to hold on to a 30 percent chance for isolated to widely scattered showers Wednesday and Thursday. Both days will end up partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Potential Rainfall (WBRC)

Rain chances over the next five days could add up around 0.05″ to 0.25″. The higher rainfall totals are possible in west Alabama. East Alabama will likely see limited rain chances this week. Most of us will end up watering our flowers and lawn this week.

Dry Weekend: It looks like a weak cold front will push through central Alabama Friday giving us dry conditions and mild temperatures. Friday should end up dry with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid 80s. The weekend should end up dry with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. I don’t see any signs of real fall temperatures going into the weekend. Lows are forecast to drop into the mid 60s with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Long range forecasts aren’t hinting at below average temperatures for the first week of October. We will likely remain in the 80s next week with lows in the 60s.

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Philippe formed over the weekend and continues to spin in the central Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Storm Phillippe (WBRC)

Increasing wind shear will likely prevent Philippe from strengthening rapidly over the next several days. It is forecast to remain a tropical storm over the next five days. The good news is that the National Hurricane Center forecast keeps this storm out in the Atlantic and away from the Lesser Antilles. It will likely curve to the northwest and remain over the Atlantic going into next weekend. Philippe is not expected to impact the United States at this time. Bermuda will need to watch this storm in case it trends farther to the west.

We are also watching two other areas for tropical development. We are watching a disorganized area of showers and storms in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico that has a low chance for tropical development.

Tropical Update - Gulf of Mexico (WBRC)

Whatever occurs in the Gulf will likely remain in the Gulf and away from us. Our weather models don’t show much developing with this weak area of low pressure over the next three to five days.

Tropical Update (WBRC)

We are also watching a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic Ocean that is located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Odds are high that a tropical depression or storm could develop in the next five to seven days. This tropical wave will likely move in a similar path as Philippe. It looks very likely that this wave will stay away from the United States. If anything changes, we will let you know. The next name up on the Atlantic Hurricane list is “Rina”.

Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.

