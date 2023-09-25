Dozens honored during City of Tuscaloosa Employee Excellence Awards

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Tuscaloosa honored some of the best of the municipality’s employees during a special ceremony as of the Employee Excellence Awards.

More than a hundred people gathered at the Tuscaloosa River Market to see nearly 70 city employees honored in some fashion during the ceremony. It was an opportunity to give public recognition for excellence at what they do and/or their longevity as a Tuscaloosa city worker.

Some city employees were honored by their peers as nearly two dozen of them were recognized for 25 or more years of service with the city. One employee was recognized for over 40 years with the city.

More than 30 employees were honored for providing excellent service to the public and what they do for the city.

“I’ve brought a team in and we like to provide a standard of excellence,” said Willie Scott, a Mayor’s Excellence Award Winner. “You know that not only services our customers, but for our internal employees, guests, anyone who comes and visits the city.”

Barry Franklin, one of four Mayor’s Excellence Award Winners, said he was a loss for words.

“At the end of the day, I’m just doing my job. I love what I do,” he said. “But basically, I’m just speechless for what happened today.”

More than 1,400 people work for the City of Tuscaloosa and someone from every city department was recognized.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.