Center Point mother waits for answers, action after son robbed at gunpoint at apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A mother is shaken after her son was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight at their apartment complex.

She says she’s so terrified, she hasn’t gone back to her apartment since it happened, and according to her, law enforcement has advised her to stay somewhere else until they could catch the person that did this.

“He pointed a gun at my son’s head and went through his car, and made him give him everything out of his pockets, and made my son sit down on the ground with a gun pointed to his head,” says Ankhesenamun June, who lives at Summit Ridge Apartments in Center Point along with her son.

June says her son was robbed Friday morning while she was at work. She says neither of them have been back since then.

“He actually left the Birmingham area, we just don’t feel safe going back over there. Like, I still have stuff in the apartment, but I really need to get all my stuff out because I just don’t feel safe here anymore,” June says.

June says the person who robbed her son is known by many in the area.

“Other neighbors came out and they were able to shed more light on it and actually give his name to the police,” June says.

June says that’s because this isn’t the first time the man has bothered those who live here.

“He’s been bothering not only us but other people and we’ve had a lot of cars getting broken into,” June says. “Going around knocking on peoples doors, stealing stuff out of their yards, anything to be a menace.”

June says she wants the man off the streets, but also for her apartment complex to put more of a focus on safety for those who live there.

“I want the apartments to take a closer look at the safety of the apartments and the safety of the residents there and our property being safe,” she says.

FOX6 reached out to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office for a statement, they said they should be able to provide one Monday morning.

