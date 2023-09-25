LawCall
Birmingham community honors ‘National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims’

National Day of Remembrance for homicide victims
By Gillian Brooks
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - September 25 is National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims. Members of the Birmingham community are coming together to honor the lives lost in this past year to violence.

Valerie Pullmon lost her daughter, Timira, early this month after she was shot and killed by her son’s father.

While grieving, Timira’s family is advocating for people to speak up if they are in a domestic violence situation, and calling on the cycle of violence to stop.

On Monday, Mother’s United Against Gun Violence will hold a prayer service to honor National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims. They will be praying for the school systems, youth, overall peace in the community, and more starting at 6 at Kelly Ingram Park.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

