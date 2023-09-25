Birmingham community honors ‘National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - September 25 is National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims. Members of the Birmingham community are coming together to honor the lives lost in this past year to violence.

Valerie Pullmon lost her daughter, Timira, early this month after she was shot and killed by her son’s father.

While grieving, Timira’s family is advocating for people to speak up if they are in a domestic violence situation, and calling on the cycle of violence to stop.

“We have so much violence going on in this world today. It’s terrible. Tamia, was a peaceful person, laughing all the time, look at this smile she was laughing every day. She was a kind-hearted person full of laughter and joy. She didn’t deserve this,” said Valerie.

On Monday, Mother’s United Against Gun Violence will hold a prayer service to honor National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims. They will be praying for the school systems, youth, overall peace in the community, and more starting at 6 at Kelly Ingram Park.

