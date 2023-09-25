Bessemer man dead after Sunday night shooting
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A shooting Sunday night in Bessemer left one man dead as police conduct a homicide investigation.
Telik Ryheem Nevels, 21, of Bessemer, was shot in the 2600 block of 7th Avenue North at around 8:52 p.m. according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office.
Nevels was pronounced dead on the scene.
Bessemer Police Department is investigating the shooting as a homicide.
