Bessemer man dead after Sunday night shooting

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A shooting Sunday night in Bessemer left one man dead as police conduct a homicide investigation.

Telik Ryheem Nevels, 21, of Bessemer, was shot in the 2600 block of 7th Avenue North at around 8:52 p.m. according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office.

Nevels was pronounced dead on the scene.

Bessemer Police Department is investigating the shooting as a homicide.

