Bessemer man dead after Sunday night shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A shooting Sunday night in Bessemer left one man dead as police conduct a homicide investigation.

Telik Ryheem Nevels, 21, of Bessemer, was shot in the 2600 block of 7th Avenue North at around 8:52 p.m. according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office.

Nevels was pronounced dead on the scene.

Bessemer Police Department is investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.