Baking News: Brown Sugar Maple Glaze cookies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fall is here and so are the baked goods! While pumpkin usually takes center stage during the cozy season, maple needs a moment too.

This month, Gillian is making brown sugar maple glaze cookies on Baking News!

Ingredients:

1 cup butter

1 1/2 cups brown sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla

3 3/4 cups flour (487g)

1 tbsp cornstarch

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

1/2 cup cream cheese

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1/4 cup maple syrup

1 tsp maple extract

Brown Sugar

How to make:

Preheat oven to 350 and lay out cream cheese and butter to soften. Start with creaming together butter and brown sugar for 3 to 4 minutes. Add eggs and vanilla until just combined. Add in dry ingredients and mix until combined. On a plate, sprinkle extra brown sugar. Roll the dough into one-inch balls and roll it around in the extra brown sugar. Place dough ball on a cookie sheet and press down with a cup so they are slightly flattened. Bake at 350 for 10 minutes. While cooling, make the glaze by adding powdered sugar, extract, syrup, and cream cheese to a mixing bowl and beating. Drizzle each cookie with the glaze and enjoy!

