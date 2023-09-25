LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Baking News: Brown Sugar Maple Glaze cookies

Maple glazed brown sugar cookies
By Gillian Brooks
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fall is here and so are the baked goods! While pumpkin usually takes center stage during the cozy season, maple needs a moment too.

This month, Gillian is making brown sugar maple glaze cookies on Baking News!

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup butter
  • 1 1/2 cups brown sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 3 3/4 cups flour (487g)
  • 1 tbsp cornstarch
  • 1 tsp baking soda
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1/2 cup cream cheese
  • 1/2 cup powdered sugar
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup
  • 1 tsp maple extract
  • Brown Sugar

How to make:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 and lay out cream cheese and butter to soften.
  2. Start with creaming together butter and brown sugar for 3 to 4 minutes.
  3. Add eggs and vanilla until just combined.
  4. Add in dry ingredients and mix until combined.
  5. On a plate, sprinkle extra brown sugar. Roll the dough into one-inch balls and roll it around in the extra brown sugar.
  6. Place dough ball on a cookie sheet and press down with a cup so they are slightly flattened.
  7. Bake at 350 for 10 minutes.
  8. While cooling, make the glaze by adding powdered sugar, extract, syrup, and cream cheese to a mixing bowl and beating.
  9. Drizzle each cookie with the glaze and enjoy!

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
17 year old dead after Tuscaloosa Co. crash
A shooting at Tuskegee University on Saturday night left multiple people injured.
Multiple people injured in shooting at Tuskegee University
Timothy Graves
One dead, warrants obtained for Chilton County man who allegedly attacked mother and stepfather
RTJ golf course at Ross Bridge reopening Friday October 13
Golf course at Ross Bridge reopening after accident destroyed all greens

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Jonathan Harrison - Peanut Butter and Jelly Wings
Source: WBRC video
Post Office Pies - The GOAT Pizza
Source: WBRC video
Winston Clements - The GOAT Pizza
Source: WBRC video
Lynden Blake - Broccoli Shrimp Mac & Cheese