ALDOT to host public meeting in Northport to discuss road project

ALDOT Traffic Meeting
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation has big plans for one of the biggest intersections in Northport and wants to show residents some of the things that could help speed up the flow of traffic.

ALDOT will host a meeting Monday to discuss a potential project at the intersection of US Highway 82 and US Highway 43.

The project will feature new turn lanes at the intersection as well as an additional through lane on Highway 43 Northbound.

ALDOT estimates more than 59,000 vehicles use that intersection every day.

Changes are designed to improve traffic flow and safety.

Construction is expected begin in late 2024 and will take two years, weather permitting, to finish.

The meeting is set for 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Northport City Civic Center.

It will be a come and go style public meeting with charts and pictures people can see.

Attendees will also be able to talk to engineers about what’s planned at the intersection in the future.

