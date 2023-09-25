2 Bryant High School students killed in crash over weekend

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Students and staff at Bryant High School in Tuscaloosa are mourning the loss of two students who died in a crash Saturday night.

The victims have been identified as Elijah Clark and Mariyae Gulley.

State Troopers said the single-vehicle crash happened on Alabama 69 near the 136 mile marker, around five miles south of Tuscaloosa.

Eric Hines, the principal at Bryant High School, paid tribute to Clark and Gulley in a Facebook post Monday morning.

Elijah and Mariyae were not just students; they were bright, spirited individuals who brought joy and positivity to our school every day. Their absence will be profoundly felt by their classmates, teachers, and all who had the privilege of knowing them. We extend our deepest condolences to their families. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this unimaginably difficult time, and we are here to offer our support in any way we can.

Authorities are investigating the crash.

