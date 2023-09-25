2 Bryant High School students killed in crash over weekend
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Students and staff at Bryant High School in Tuscaloosa are mourning the loss of two students who died in a crash Saturday night.
The victims have been identified as Elijah Clark and Mariyae Gulley.
State Troopers said the single-vehicle crash happened on Alabama 69 near the 136 mile marker, around five miles south of Tuscaloosa.
Eric Hines, the principal at Bryant High School, paid tribute to Clark and Gulley in a Facebook post Monday morning.
Authorities are investigating the crash.
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.