‘That helmet saved your life today:’ Helena Police warning motorcyclists to wear full face helmets

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Helena Police Department is warning all motorcycle drivers to wear full face protective helmets. They say without them, you could be killed or have life-altering injuries if you wind up in a wreck.

The department posted photos on social media this week of a motorcycle driver’s helmet that literally saved a driver’s life.

Chief Brad Flynn says there was a pretty bad wreck involving a motorcycle on Tuesday in the city and they tend to anticipate the worst when responding to motorcycle wrecks.

While it’s the law in Alabama to wear a helmet, it doesn’t specify what type and Chief Flynn says the only one that will protect your entire head is a full face helmet.

“As I approached the driver, the first thing I noticed was the helmet and that it had taken a lick and I told him, I said -- ‘Regardless if you know it or not or you understand it, that helmet saved your life today,’” said Chief Flynn.

You never know when something could go wrong, so the chief also recommends wearing gloves, insulated or padded pants, boots, and a jacket if you get on a motorcycle.

