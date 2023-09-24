LawCall
Pleasant Grove looks for volunteer crossing guard after student hit by car

Pleasant Grove is taking increased security measures after a student was struck by a car during pick up hours last month.
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pleasant Grove is taking increased security measures after a student was struck by a car during pick up hours last month.

Right now they’re looking for a volunteer traffic guard to help students safely cross a busy intersection near the school.

The president of Pleasant Grove Elementary Parent Teacher Association says the volunteer position would only last 30 minutes each school day from 3:00-3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Park Road and 5th Avenue.

They say they, along with the police department and school system, have been working to increase safety after last months scare.

Parents are no longer allowed to park at city hall or the community center and have their child walk through the parking lots. The school has also made changes to their pick-up process as well.

After taking into account the amount of traffic, students who cross that intersection, and also meeting with other school districts to look at their systems, the PTA believes this role is best suited for Pleasant Grove Elementary needs.

“Crossing guards play a vital role in the safety of students each day, and we just feel a crossing guard would be a valuable asset to our community as well as our school,” says Pleasant Grove PTA president Veronica Cole.

If you’re interested in learning more about becoming a crossing guard, you’re asked to email thegroveptal@gmail.com

