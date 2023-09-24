LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

No. 13 Alabama comes alive in second half to overcome No. 15 Ole Miss

Crimson Tide grabs their third win of the season and starts off SEC play 1-0
Crimson Tide grab their third win of the season and start off SEC play 1-0
By Jake Stansell
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It was a tale of two halves from No. 13 Alabama in the Crimson Tide’s SEC opener hosting No. 15 Ole Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday afternoon. After a slow Alabama start, the Tide’s defense took over to open opportunities for the offense to will the team to a 24-10 victory over the Rebels.

Jalen Milroe started for Alabama after being benched in the Tide’s third game of the season on the road against USF. Not much to show for in the first half following a 7-6 Ole Miss lead at the break, but then Milroe responded by finishing 17-of-21, passing for 225 yards and one passing touchdown.

Alabama heads to Starkville, Mississippi, for a road game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs next Saturday. Kickoff at Davis Wade Stadium is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
RTJ golf course at Ross Bridge reopening Friday October 13
Golf course at Ross Bridge reopening after accident destroyed all greens
Kingsville football coach Marco Contreras reportedly died after collapsing during Friday's game.
Junior high school football coach dies after collapsing during game, reports say
Family of homicide victim speaks
Family speaks out after mother found dead with 1-year-old son beside her - ‘My sister is gone’
Sarah Kathleen Cumbest Mullican
Mountain Brook mother was under the influence in crash that killed her 10-year-old daughter, court records say

Latest News

Strong second half surges Alabama past Ole Miss
Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne, left, is sacked by Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolen,...
Auburn falls to Texas A&M, offensive struggles continue
Kyle Busch drives through a turn during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor...
Kyle Busch talks upcoming Texas, Talladega races as he battles for a third championship
WBRC Sideline
WBRC Sideline: Week 4 AHSAA final football scores