No. 13 Alabama comes alive in second half to overcome No. 15 Ole Miss

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It was a tale of two halves from No. 13 Alabama in the Crimson Tide’s SEC opener hosting No. 15 Ole Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday afternoon. After a slow Alabama start, the Tide’s defense took over to open opportunities for the offense to will the team to a 24-10 victory over the Rebels.

Jalen Milroe started for Alabama after being benched in the Tide’s third game of the season on the road against USF. Not much to show for in the first half following a 7-6 Ole Miss lead at the break, but then Milroe responded by finishing 17-of-21, passing for 225 yards and one passing touchdown.

Alabama heads to Starkville, Mississippi, for a road game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs next Saturday. Kickoff at Davis Wade Stadium is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT.

