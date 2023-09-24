LawCall
Man arrested in Chilton County on two attempted murder charges

Timothy Graves
Timothy Graves(Chilton County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARBURY, Ala. (WBRC) - One man has been taken to jail after he was arrested on two attempted murder charges of his mother and stepfather.

Chilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Clanton PD responded to an incident that occurred on Friday, September 22 at 3:45 p.m. on reports of a potential disturbance at a residence on County Road 507.

After arriving on scene, officials began to investigate the scene and surrounding areas. During their investigation, the suspect, Timothy Graves, emerged onto the porch of the residence. During further investigations, officials found two individuals laying near the house that had been severely beaten. The two individuals were transported the hospital by an air ambulance. At this time, the two victims remain in the hospital in critical condition.

Graves has been taken into custody and is being charged with two counts of attempted murder of his mother and stepfather.

At this time, an investigation is ongoing. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

