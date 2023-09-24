LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Former Alabama star helps lead Texans to first win of the season

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. celebrates with fans after being chosen by the Houston...
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. celebrates with fans after being chosen by the Houston Texans with the third overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (WBRC) - One former Alabama star helped lead the Houston Texans to their first win of the season Sunday in Jacksonville.

Will Anderson Jr. blocked a Jaguars field goal early in the second quarter of the game, giving the Texans the momentum they needed and helping propel them to a 37-17 victory.

Anderson has been a force for the Texans so far this season with 13 total tackles, 9 solo, and one sack.

Houston is 1-2 on the season and will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers next week in Houston. Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
RTJ golf course at Ross Bridge reopening Friday October 13
Golf course at Ross Bridge reopening after accident destroyed all greens
Kingsville football coach Marco Contreras reportedly died after collapsing during Friday's game.
Junior high school football coach dies after collapsing during game, reports say
Family of homicide victim speaks
Family speaks out after mother found dead with 1-year-old son beside her - ‘My sister is gone’
Sarah Kathleen Cumbest Mullican
Mountain Brook mother was under the influence in crash that killed her 10-year-old daughter, court records say

Latest News

The Next 24
First Alert Weather: Showers possible tonight; Storms possible Monday afternoon
A spokeswoman for Tuskegee University said multiple people were injured following a shooting at...
Multiple people injured in shooting incident at Tuskegee University
17 year old dead after Tuscaloosa Co. crash
Crimson Tide grab their third win of the season and start off SEC play 1-0
No. 13 Alabama comes alive in second half to overcome No. 15 Ole Miss