First Alert Weather: Mostly dry conditions continue with rain chances increasing later this week; warm afternoon ahead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Skies remained mostly clear during the early morning hours as dry conditions continue. Early morning lows a few degrees below normal will be followed by afternoon highs a few degrees above average again today. A series of disturbances will move across the area in the week ahead but there is still some uncertainty due to timing differences and the amount of available moisture return between now and the approach of the systems.

The main areas of developing rain in the next couple of days will be storm complexes which develop along a cold front through the afternoon and evening, but the storms are expected to stay well west of Central Alabama through the end of the weekend. Moisture will be increasing from the west by tomorrow, but a mostly dry air mass will linger in the wake dry air behind Ophelia and more moisture will be concentrated toward the Northern Gulf.

West winds shifting into the region tomorrow may produce a few light rain areas later in the day, but not before warm temperatures return topping 85- degrees. Rain chances will continue into tomorrow night and Tuesday along a weak front created by the storm complex. Still, an overall lack of moisture will keep those chances on the low end through the beginning of the week.

Another wedge of cooler air will again move down the East Coast although limited rain chances will linger into Wednesday and Thursday as disturbances rotate around the wedge to the east. It still appears the better rain chances will be Wednesday but the easterly flow around the wedge will help return more dry, mild conditions by Friday and continuing into the weekend.

Meanwhile in the Tropics, Ophelia has been downgraded to a Tropical Depression as it moves into the Northeast, while Philippe has formed as a Tropical Storm in the Eastern Atlantic, but that storm is expected to turn north staying east of Bermuda and away from the East Coast moving toward the open waters of the North Atlantic. One additional system just off the coast of Africa has only a 20% chance for formation over the next week.

Tropical Season in the Atlantic Basin continues until November 30.

