LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

ASU football player suspended following incident with security guard

An Alabama State University football player has been suspended indefinitely following an incident with a security guard.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama State University football player has been suspended indefinitely following an incident with a security guard at Saturday’s away game against Florida A&M.

A video of the incident was caught on video and has been circulating online. It shows the player punching a security guard.

ASU did not publicly name the player but released the following statement:

“We are aware of the incident that occured last night following our game vs. Florida A&M University in Tallahassee involving an Alabama State University football student-athlete. We do not condone the actions of the student-athlete, nor are the actions representative of the expectations set forth by the athletic department and our university. There is zero tolerance for this type of behavior. The student athlete has been suspended indefinitely for the football program, effective immeditly.”

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
RTJ golf course at Ross Bridge reopening Friday October 13
Golf course at Ross Bridge reopening after accident destroyed all greens
Kingsville football coach Marco Contreras reportedly died after collapsing during Friday's game.
Junior high school football coach dies after collapsing during game, reports say
Family of homicide victim speaks
Family speaks out after mother found dead with 1-year-old son beside her - ‘My sister is gone’
Sarah Kathleen Cumbest Mullican
Mountain Brook mother was under the influence in crash that killed her 10-year-old daughter, court records say

Latest News

Crimson Tide grab their third win of the season and start off SEC play 1-0
No. 13 Alabama comes alive in second half to overcome No. 15 Ole Miss
Strong second half surges Alabama past Ole Miss
Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne, left, is sacked by Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolen,...
Auburn falls to Texas A&M, offensive struggles continue
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has written a response to the Freedom From Religion Foundation regarding...
Ivey: ‘Alabama won’t be intimidated’ by Freedom From Religion Foundation
Auburn Tigers head football coach Hugh Freeze helps baptize one of the football players on his...
Freedom From Religion Foundation warns Auburn University after mass baptism