ALEA: Altoona woman dead after crash involving a pedestrian

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An Altoona woman was killed after she was hit by a car in Etowah County.

On Sept. 23, at 7:06 p.m. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Alabama 132 near the 9 mile marker.

According to the ALEA, a pedestrian, 33 year old Catie K. Caudle, was in the roadway when she was hit by a 2012 Jeep Wrangler driven by Belinda N. Galimore, 64. Caudle was fatally injured from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash.

