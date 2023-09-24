LawCall
17 year old dead after Tuscaloosa Co. crash

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 17 year old was killed when the vehicle they were driving went into a ditch.

At 10:25 p.m. on Sept. 23, a Vance teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Alabama 69 near the 136 mile marker, approximately five miles south of Tuscaloosa, in Tuscaloosa County. According to ALEA troopers, the crash happened when the 2005 Nissan Maxima the teen was driving left the road and hit a ditch.

The teenager, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was injured in the crash. The 17 year old was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate the crash.

