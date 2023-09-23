WBRC Sideline: Week 4 AHSAA final football scores

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Below is the AHSAA football scoreboard for Week 4 results of Thursday and Friday high school football games.

Class 7A

Auburn 48, Percy Julian 13

Austin 56, Albertville 13

Baker 33, Daphne 20

Bob Jones 39, Huntsville 35

Central-Phenix City 55, JAG HS 0

Davidson 42, Fairhope 10

Dothan 66, Smiths Station 0

Enterprise 52, Rehobeth 6

Hewitt-Trussville 28, Hoover 7

James Clemens 14, Florence 7

Mary Montgomery 42, Alma Bryant 7

Opelika 38, Prattville 13

Sparkman 51, Grissom 0

Thompson 45, Chelsea 0

Tuscaloosa County 24, Oak Mountain 23

Vestavia Hills 26, Spain Park 8

Class 6A

Athens 55, Mae Jemison 35

Baldwin County 20, Blount 13

Carver-Montgomery 20, Stanhope Elmore 6

Chilton County 37, Calera 3

Clay-Challkville 39, Center Point 14

Cullman 40, Lee-Huntsville 7

Decatur 45, Hazel Green 21

Hartselle 31, Gadsden City 28

Helena 35, Pelham 14

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 56, Brookwood 6

Homewood 41, Benjamin Russell 21

Hueytown 47, Bessemer City 0

McAdory 42, Central-Tuscaloosa 14

McGill-Toolen Catholic 47, Murphy 0

Mortimer Jordan 52, Woodlawn 6

Mountain Brook 49, Jackson-Olin 0

Oxford 40, Pinson Valley 6

Parker 41, Gardendale 22

Paul Bryant 27, Northridge 21

Pike Road 38, Eufaula 30

Saraland 66, Robertsdale 0

Shades Valley 44, Huffman 0

Sidney Lanier 31, Park Crossing 0

Spanish Fort 8, Theodore 3

Wetumpka 52, Russell County 36

Class 5A

B.C. Rain 13, Williamson 2

Central, Clay County 31, Handley 6

Charles Henderson 35, Beauregard 0

Citronelle 27, Faith Academy 10

Fairview 42, West Point 14

Guff Shores 44, LeFlore 0

Guntersville 35, Boaz 14

Greenville 33, Selma 0

John Carroll Catholic 43, Carver-Birmingham 25

Lawrence County 23, Brewer 0

Moody 28, Lincoln 3

Navarre (FL) 49, Carroll 28

Pleasant Grove 49, Hayden 0

Ramsay 28, Fairfield 15

Russellville 53, East Limestone 7

Sardis 42, Columbia 8

Scottsboro 28, Arab 14

Southside 42, St. Clair County 13

Springville 49, Alexandria 21

Tallassee 50, Marbury 34

Vigor 31, UMS-Wright 9

Wenonah 33, Jasper 0

Class 4A

American Christian 29, Hale County 6

Andalusia 63, Montgomery Academy 19

Anniston 1, White Plains 0, forfeit

Bibb County 42, Sipsey Valley 21

Brooks 42, Central-Florence 28

B.T. Washington 43, Slocomb 6

Bullock County 31, Dale County 14

Cherokee County 55, Hanceville 0

Cleburne County 37, Munford 21

Cordova 42, Hamilton 28

Corner 21, Dora 14

Deshler 70, Wilson 8

Escambia County 41, Wilcox Central 20

Etowah 28, Good Hope 21

Haleyville 20, Northside 17

Holt 28, Dallas Country 12

Jackson 35, Bayside Academy 0

Jacksonville 51, Talladega 0

Madison County 54, DAR 8

Montgomery Catholic 49, Geneva 0

Oak Grove 62, Curry 0

Oneonta 37, Fultondale 28

Priceville 36, New Hope 14

South Pittsburg (TN) 62, North Jackson 0

St. Michael Catholic 42, Satsuma 8

T.R. Miller 27, Orange Beach 14

West Blocton 10, Montevallo 7

West Limestone 55, East Lawrence 8

Westminster Christian 35, Randolph 34

West Morgan 51, Rogers 0

Class 3A

Alabama Christian 39, Sumter Central 18

Childersburg 42, Saks 31

Clements 50, Cobert Heights 37

Flomaton 27, Excel 20

Gordo 48, Tarrant 20

Hokes Bluff 47, Westbrook Christian 21

Houston Academy 40, New Brockton 12

J.B. Pennington 56, Asbury 3

Lauderdale County 42, Colbert County 0

Madison Academy 62, Danville 13

Mars Hill Bible 76, Elkmont 0

Mobile Christian 57, Monroe County 6

Northside Methodist 35, Daleville 34

Oakman 42, Carbon Hill 0

Ohatchee 38, Piedmont 21

Opp 22, Pike County 13

Plainview 35, Glencoe 7

Prattville Christian 34, Greensboro 0

Randolph County 46, Weaver 29

Saint James 49, Southside-Selma 48

Straughn 17, Ashford 13

Susan Moore 35, Vinemont 16

Sylvania 37, Geraldine 16

Thomasville 44, Cottage Hill Christian 0

Trinity Presbyterian 55, Sylacauga 21

Walter Wellborn 21, Dadeville 12

Winfield 44, Midfield 18

W.S. Neal 22, Hillcrest-Evergreen 3

Class 2A

Ariton 35, Zion Chapel 0

B.C. Comer 36, Vincent 0

Chickasaw 26, Francis Marion 14

Collinsville 59, Sand Rock 14

Cottonwood 47, Samson 0

Fyffe 63, Section 0

Goshen 34, LaFayette 0

G.W. Long 37, Geneva County 0

Hatton 28, Falkville 14

Highland Home 49, Horseshoe Bend 10

Isabella 67, Fayetteville 33

Lamar County 52, Tuscaloosa Academy 35

Lexington 77, Tharptown 6

Locust Fork 56, Cold Springs 8

Luverne 18, Lanett 6

North Sand Mountain 42, Whitesburg Christian 26

Pisgah 46, Ider 16

Pleasant Valley 21, Cleveland 16

Ranburne 28, Woodland 7

Red Bay 14, Belmont (MS) 6

Reeltown 47, Barbour County 8

Southeastern 35, Holly Pond 6

St. Luke’s Episcopal 12, J.U. Blacksher 8

Sulligent 49, Aliceville 30

Tanner 48, Sheffield 14

Thorsby 20, Central, Coosa 14

West End 53, Gaston 16

Wicksburg 35, Abbeville 6

Winston County 43, Greene County 16

Class 1A

Addison 51, Waterloo 20

Alabama School/Deaf 1, S.C. School/Deaf 0, forfeit

Appalachian 13, Gaylesville 0

Billingsley 42, Autaugaville 12

Brantley 30, Kinston 27

Brilliant 45, Sumiton Christian 6

Central-Hayneville 28, Verbena 20

Coosa Christian 35, Valley Head 0

Decatur4 Heritage 13, Cedar Bluff 7

Florala 60, Pleasant Home 6

Fruitdale 20, J.F. Shields 12

Georgiana 8, Houston County 0

Hackleburg 32, Hubbertville 21

Keith 36, Marengo 8

Linden 56, R.C. Hatch 14

Loachapoka 12, Notasulga 6

Lynn 47, Holy Spirit Catholic 0

Maplesville 60, Calhoun 7

Marion County 54, Berry 27

McKenzie 40, Red Level 19

Meek 72, Phillips 16

Millry 50, Choctaw County 16

Shoals Christian 16, Cherokee 12

Southern Choctaw 36, McIntosh 21

South Lamar 21, Pickens County 20

Spring Garden 15, Winterboro 6

Sweet Water 1, A.L. Johnson 0, forfeit

Victory Christian 27, Donoho 13

Wadley 32, Ragland 6

Woodville 51, Vina 16

