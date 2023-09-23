LawCall
Public Safety Advisory Board holds first meeting

By Bria Chatman
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City leaders say Thursday’s meeting sets the stage for how they will move forward as a committee but some community members say it’s still not enough.

“Why? Why now?” says Eric Hall with the Birmingham chapter of Black Lives Matter. “And to get to this meeting it is was not even a meeting that lasted five minutes.”

Hall says he doesn’t see much of a difference in this group than the Civilian Review Board that was formed in 2021.

Although Thursday’s meeting was short, city leaders say they are there to serve the community to put people and their concerns first.

“I believe these community members have different perspectives and can really tap into community and they can also be the voice for that community and of course, the opportunity for community members to come here and speak will provide them to say what they need to say,” says Uche Bean, Deputy Director of the Division of Social Justice and Racial Equity.

They established formalities like when and how often they would meet. However, guests like Hall were upset they weren’t allowed to have a more in-depth conversation with the city’s public safety.

“It’s an embarrassment policing is an embarrassment. It’s something as a taxpayer we continue to invest millions of dollars,” says Hall. “There was a firefighter that was killed on city property and we still have not heard any answers or gotten any results even after there have been thousands raised to capture the person or persons that initiated this act.”

The board plans to address some of these concerns.

“Review complaints that are not under current litigation or investigation by any law enforcement agency or being litigated in civil or criminal court so they’ll be able to take any complaints,” adds Bean. “If they don’t fall in line with what we have available people can also describe what they feel or heard when it comes to a negative interaction or compliment to the department.”

