Golf course at Ross Bridge reopening after accident destroyed all greens

RTJ golf course at Ross Bridge reopening Friday October 13
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We hope you have your golf clubs ready because the Robert Trent Jones golf course at Ross Bridge is opening back up after a year of being closed. A groundskeeping mistake destroyed most of the greens last year.

If we’ve got any passionate players in the community, you’ll be able to tee-off again at ross bridge next month! The newly revamped and revitalized property focuses on accessibility and play ability. The course has new greens with Bermuda grass that was planted back in May, which will provide a much firmer and faster playing surface. The course will also feature brand new carts with GPS installed.

As construction wraps up, President and CEO Mike Beverly tells me the greens are in great condition and ready to play.

“This is the focal point of this property, the golf course amenity in conjunction with the hotel and spa here, so it’s very important to get it open and we are excited about it,” Beverly said. “It’s beautiful and probably the signature golf course on the trail as far as beauty and we can’t wait for people to see a new product.”

The 18-hole golf course, which is now player friendly and in better condition, will reopen Friday, October 13.

