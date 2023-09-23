First Alert Weather: Mostly dry conditions with warm temperatures; tracking Tropical Storm Ophelia

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -As Ophelia moves up the East Coast winds across the area will become more northeasterly and even though this will serve to increase moisture any rain will likely occur only in the form of a few sprinkles. Dry weather with warm temperatures topping 85° will continue through the afternoon with only a few clouds overnight.

Winds will become more northerly tonight moving more dry air into the area and bumping afternoon highs a degree or two warmer than the beginning of the weekend with even less cloud cover expected. Rain chances will continue to be limited through tomorrow night with only a few light showers possible in West Alabama.

Weather headlines (WBRC)

College football kickoff (WBRC)

By the beginning of next week a series of disturbances will rotate through the region through Thursday bringing at least a chance for a few scattered showers or possibly a thunderstorm moving from the west as a more northwesterly wind flow develops. The better chances for rain will remain during the afternoon from Monday through Thursday. Afternoon highs will generally range from 82-88° each afternoon, although some areas in the far northern and eastern counties may struggle to reach 80° on days when afternoon rain is more prevalent.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Ophelia, located just off the Southeastern coast of North Carolina is expected to make landfall and weaken as it moves north over the weekend. There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge over portions of Eastern North Carolina and Southeastern Virginia. Heavy rainfall could produce flash, and urban flooding impacts from North Carolina to New Jersey. High waves will affect much of the East Coast through the weekend, causing life-threatening surf and rip currents.

Tropical Storm Ophelia (WBRC)

Also, shower and thunderstorm activity continues in association with an area of low pressure located on the Eastern Atlantic. A tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days while the system moves west the system is forecast by The National Hurricane Center to turn west/northwest next week moving over the Central Tropical Atlantic.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.