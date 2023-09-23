Events in Alabama: Sept. 23-24

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Whether you are looking for an activity to do with your family or you are looking for an opportunity to get out of the house and explore new food and drink options, you have come to the right place! These are some of the events happening in Alabama this weekend.

This is a non-exhaustive list. If you know of an event that you would like to be included in the future, submit it on the WBRC Community Calendar.

Oktoberfest at the Birmingham Zoo

Sept. 23, 2023 from 5-9 p.m.

Oktoberfest is annual event held at the Birmingham Zoo that gives visitors a chance to experience Germany in Birmingham. This 21+ event features authentic German beverages, food, and live music.

More event and ticket information can be found here.

Oktoberfest (Oktoberfest, Birmingham Zoo)

Alabama’s Largest Interactive Mystery Dinner Show

Sept. 23, 2023 from 6- 9 p.m.

Alabama’s Largest Interactive Mystery Show Dinner gives event-goers the opportunity to experience a murder mystery dinner theatre performance. The event gives an interactive twist to the performance, and any member of the audience could be part of the show.

More information on this event, including other dates, can be found here.

Alabama State Fair

Sept. 15-24, 2023

The Alabama State Fair is a family-friendly opportunity to experience a variety of attractions and shows. The event, held at the Birmingham Race Course, features attractions such as pig races, carnival rides, a petting zoo and classic fair food.

You can learn more about this event and buy tickets here.

Alabama State Fair hours (Alabama State Fair)

Alabama Comic Convention

Sept. 23-24, 2023 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Alabama Comic Convention is a two-day event being held this weekend at the BJCC in Birmingham. This family-friendly convention gives event-goers the opportunity to experience a variety of vendors, artists and fan groups.

More information can be found here. Ticket information can be found here.

2023 Picnic in the Park at Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Sept. 24, 2023 from 4-6 p.m.

The 2023 Picnic on the Park event showcases a performance by the Alabama Symphony Orchestra. The family-friendly picnic event will provide a boxed lunch from Urban Cookhouse. All proceeds from the event go to supporting the Orchestra.

More event and ticket information can be found here.

