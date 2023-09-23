Calhoun County Sheriff calling for more mental health resources

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - After a teacher at Saks High School was arrested for having a gun on campus, Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade is calling for more mental health assistance within correctional facilities. With only one mental illness facility for criminals, he says something must be done to help officers and the community.

Sheriff Wade believes Thursday’s incident at the school proves there needs to be more mental health services available before it’s too late.

“He was a long-term educator and did a lot good and made a lot of good positive influence on a lot of people, but he did something yesterday that was criminal,” says Sheriff Wade.

Sheriff Wade says many people struggling with mental illness are good people who need help.

“A lot of these people, if they had the proper treatment, they wouldn’t commit a crime; they’re good people,” adds Wade. “That is the difference between cancer and mental illness: you can’t control if you get it. It happens. You can’t choose whether you want it or not. We, as a government, should have a moral obligation to make sure that these people are getting the best treatment.

He believes that treatment should not fall on law enforcement.

“There’s not a county jail that has a mental health professional working for them as a doctor. We have a mental health person who comes by and helps us liaison with people,” says Wade. “But still, a county jail is not a place for people that are mentally ill, and there is only one place in Alabama that houses criminally mentally ill people.”

That place is more than two hours away, and Wade says it’s not easy to get patients in with them having a waitlist of more than a year.

“If somebody gets arrested and they’ve done something bad, and they have to be evaluated for the criminal justice system on their mental health or mental ability to stand trial, sometimes it takes two-three years to get them evaluated,” says Wade.

