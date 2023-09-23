LawCall
Alabaster hires reading, math coaches to better prepare students for future

Math and reading coaches at all K-5 schools in Alabaster
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders with Alabaster City Schools are working to make sure your children reach learning milestones in reading and math.

You may recall we reported thousands of children could possibly be held back under the Alabama Literacy Act.

Alabaster City Schools have three math coaches and three reading coaches to academically support students at all of their K-5 schools.

That includes Creekview Elementary, Meadow View Elementary and Thompson Intermediate School.

These coaches and other resources have been put in place for several years, but school leaders say they are needed especially now that the literacy and numeracy acts are in place.

Dr. Wayne Vickers, the Alabaster superintendent, said, “We are kind of moving ahead of things and making sure people are in place because the literacy and numeracy acts are important, and we want our students to 100% proficient if possible.”

Dr. Vickers said they are committed to their students, faculty and staff - that’s why 80% of their new budget covers school personnel, such as these tutors.

