Water outage impacting city of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the city of Lincoln confirm a water line was accidentally hit during construction off Magnolia Street Friday afternoon.

We’re told the line cut is a main line and has created a widespread water outage in the city.

Workers are attempting to repair the line. No word on how long that will take.

