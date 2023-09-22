LawCall
Water outage impacting city of Lincoln

Widespread water outage in Lincoln
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the city of Lincoln confirm a water line was accidentally hit during construction off Magnolia Street Friday afternoon.

We’re told the line cut is a main line and has created a widespread water outage in the city.

Workers are attempting to repair the line. No word on how long that will take.

A 12” WATER LINE HAS BEEN ACCIDENTLY HIT OFF OF MAGNOLIA STREET DUE TO CONSTRUCTION. THIS IS CONSIDERED A MAIN LINE TO...

Posted by City Of Lincoln, Alabama on Friday, September 22, 2023

