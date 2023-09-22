‘Trashed’ Documentary on Moody Landfill fire premieres Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The film ‘Trashed’ documents neighbor’s experiences and reactions from environmental groups about the blaze that started last November in Moody.

The idea all started in a film class at UAB. Annie Foreman was tasked with doing a documentary on something going on in our area and the biggest story was the landfill fire in Moody. She interviewed homeowners and leaders to create the movie.

The Alabama River Alliance and Southern Exposure Films documented environmental issues across the state in about a handful of films. The one impacting our area the most for several months is the ongoing landfill fire. Foreman says she hopes this will draw attention and awareness.

“Even when I was making the first film for class I would talk about and people would were like ‘what landfill that’s on fire?’ That’s crazy because it’s so close to us,” said Foreman. “And it’s really affecting everyone. I hope that it makes people think more about where their trash is going.”

‘Trashed’ and the other films will premiere Friday, September 22 at the Altamont School starting at 5 p.m.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.