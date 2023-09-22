LawCall
SUV crashes into Kirklin clinic parking garage

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are working to repair parts of the Kirklin Clinic parking garage after someone crashed into the side Friday morning.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, but our crews on the scene saw medics checking out some people.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

