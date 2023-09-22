LawCall
State Troopers promote driving safety at railroad crossings

Operation Clear Track
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama railroad crossings are the scenes of far too many accidents for State Troopers. That’s why they’re out this week educating drivers how to avoid dangers at railroad crossings.

State Troopers are usually seen at the scene of accidents. Now they’re out their showing drivers how they can easily avoid becoming involved in crashes at railroad crossings.

That’s the focus of Operation Clear Track.

This week, troopers are spending time at railroad crossings like the one on Buttermilk Road near Clements Road in Tuscaloosa County.

They’re being visible and vocal with drivers.

“If you see tracks, think trains,” said Cpl. Reginal King, a spokesman for the Alabama State Troopers. “Sometimes trains can be traveling faster than they appear. And they will be at the crossing before you realize it.”

Troopers stopped drivers near railroad tracks, talk to them about this safety initiative, and give them reminders that they can place on their dashboard with tips how to safely approach and cross railroad crossings.

Bonnie Vick lives near a railroad track and knows the dangers associated with them.

“There have been several wrecks there and, in fact, one person that I remember got killed down there,” she said. “So, some people don’t watch as well as they should.”

Operation Clear Track ends Sunday.

