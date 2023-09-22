Post Office Pies - The GOAT Pizza
Good Day Cooking
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The GOAT Pizza
Ingredients
- Ricotta
- Pepperoni
- Goat cheese
- Fresh mozz
- Red onion
- Hot honey
- Pizza dough/ sauce (can pickup from POP's or purchase at grocery stores)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 500.
- Stretch dough out on floured stone or baking sheet, add 3-4 Tb of your choice of marinara sauce.
- Add toppings, starting with pepperoni.
- Bake until done, broil if needed to toast cheese.
- When slightly cooled, drizzle with hot honey.
