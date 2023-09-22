Post Office Pies - The GOAT Pizza

The GOAT Pizza

Ingredients

Ricotta

Pepperoni

Goat cheese

Fresh mozz

Red onion

Hot honey

Pizza dough/ sauce (can pickup from POP's or purchase at grocery stores)

Directions

Preheat oven to 500. Stretch dough out on floured stone or baking sheet, add 3-4 Tb of your choice of marinara sauce. Add toppings, starting with pepperoni. Bake until done, broil if needed to toast cheese. When slightly cooled, drizzle with hot honey.

