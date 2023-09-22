LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Post Office Pies - The GOAT Pizza

Good Day Cooking
Winston Clements - The GOAT Pizza
By Winston Clements
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The GOAT Pizza

Ingredients

  • Ricotta
  • Pepperoni
  • Goat cheese
  • Fresh mozz
  • Red onion
  • Hot honey
  • Pizza dough/ sauce (can pickup from POP's or purchase at grocery stores)

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 500.
  2. Stretch dough out on floured stone or baking sheet, add 3-4 Tb of your choice of marinara sauce.
  3. Add toppings, starting with pepperoni.
  4. Bake until done, broil if needed to toast cheese.
  5. When slightly cooled, drizzle with hot honey.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of homicide victim speaks
Family speaks out after mother found dead with 1-year-old son beside her - ‘My sister is gone’
Auburn Tigers head football coach Hugh Freeze helps baptize one of the football players on his...
Freedom From Religion Foundation warns Auburn University after mass baptism
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
Coroner releases Pinson Valley basketball player's cause of death
Cause of death revealed for Pinson HS athlete that collapsed at school, medical expert says it’s common among athletes

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Winston Clements - The GOAT Pizza
Source: WBRC video
Lynden Blake - Broccoli Shrimp Mac & Cheese
Source: WBRC video
Kathy G. and Co. vinaigrette dressing and new potato salad
Source: WBRC video
Kathy G. and Co. vinaigrette dressing and new potato salad