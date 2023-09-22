LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Police, bystanders lift overturned car off 19-year-old driver, saving his life

A 19-year-old driver was saved after a horrific crash, thanks to the heroic actions of police officers and bystanders. (Source: Lawrenceville Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Gray News) – A 19-year-old driver was saved after a horrific crash in Georgia, thanks to the heroic actions of several police officers and bystanders.

According to the Lawrenceville Police Department, Sgt. Michael Peterson noticed a speeding car around 11 p.m. on Sept. 13. Shortly after, the vehicle crashed and overturned.

Body cam video shows Peterson approaching the overturned car as two young men exit the back seat on their own, seemingly unharmed. The passengers frantically tell Peterson that the driver is still trapped and needs help.

Police said the 19-year-old driver was partially ejected through the sunroof with his upper body and head squeezed between the vehicle and the road, obstructing his airway.

Body cam video shows Peterson directing bystanders and three other responding officers to help him manually lift the 3,600-pound vehicle so that the driver could be freed.

“You, you, and me are gonna lift this car up right now,” Peterson says.

The group of people is then seen working together for several minutes to lift the vehicle until the driver is pulled to safety.

The police department said the driver sustained several injuries and remains in the hospital, but the actions of the officers and the bystanders saved his life.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of homicide victim speaks
Family speaks out after mother found dead with 1-year-old son beside her - ‘My sister is gone’
Auburn Tigers head football coach Hugh Freeze helps baptize one of the football players on his...
Freedom From Religion Foundation warns Auburn University after mass baptism
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
Coroner releases Pinson Valley basketball player's cause of death
Cause of death revealed for Pinson HS athlete that collapsed at school, medical expert says it’s common among athletes

Latest News

Richard Pearson with the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association said the...
Shortage of referees forcing school district to move football games to Thursday
Anniston High School
Anniston High School homecoming football game canceled after recent shooting in the community
FILE - A rig and supply vessel are pictured in the Gulf of Mexico off the cost of Louisiana,...
Judge blocks government plan to scale back Gulf oil lease sale to protect whale species
United Auto Workers march outside the Stellantis North American Headquarters, Wednesday, Sept....
Auto workers are expanding their strike to 38 locations in 20 states, targeting Stellantis and GM