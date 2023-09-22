New amphitheater coming to Alabaster after city approves budget

LawCall
Alabaster approves $96.1 million budget
Alabaster approves $96.1 million budget
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Alabaster is planning to spend millions of tax dollars on a better quality of life for you and your family.

Over $91 million will be used to cover multiple projects including a new amphitheater.

The green space between city hall and the senior center will soon include a new amphitheater for you and your family to enjoy some outdoor recreational fun.

John Haggard said the $6 million project is a great outdoor space for concerts and live productions.

“It’ll get used with some of the things we already have scheduled such as our tower lighting at Christmas,” Haggard said.

The budget is much larger than last year due to the mayor’s fast-forward initiative, which was funded by a one-cent sales tax increase.

“Where we had four pennies of sales tax locally, we now have five pennies of sales tax, so there is a significant growth there and we estimate that to be about $7.25 million in additional revenue,” Haggard said.

Which helps fund a majority of the city’s capital projects.

The budget will also cover other big projects like the renovations at Veteran’s Park, Larry Simmons Stadium, and the expansion of the senior center.

To take a look at the city’s new budget, head over to the city’s website by clicking here.

