Mountain Brook mother was under the influence in crash that killed her 10-year-old daughter, court records say

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - Mountain Brook Police believe a woman was under the influence and speeding when she crashed her vehicle that killed one of her children, according to court documents.

The warrant, issued earlier this month, says Sarah Kathleen Cumbest Mullican is charged with Reckless Manslaughter and Felony Attempting to Elude in the July 22, 2023 crash that killed her 10-year-old daughter, Annabelle Mullican.

Mullican’s other daughter was in the vehicle at the time of the crash and survived.

WBRC also obtained a police report that shows Mullican was speeding and swerving on Old Leeds Road. MBPD say they clocked the vehicle at 47 mph in a 30-mph zone.

A Mountain Brook police officer also said Mullican threw a cup and another object out of the window before crashing her vehicle on Cherokee Road.

Mullican turned herself into the Jefferson County Jail on September 15. She posted bond the same morning and was released.

